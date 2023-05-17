PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Up 8.4%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 4,140,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,517,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $539.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 3,069,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

