Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $51,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

