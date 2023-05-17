PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.42

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 346934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

