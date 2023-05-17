PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Purchases $49,903.20 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,560 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,903.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,914.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

