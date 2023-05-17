Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $47.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

