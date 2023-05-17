Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of PSX opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

