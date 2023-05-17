PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

