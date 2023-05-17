Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 11,185 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

