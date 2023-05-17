Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $223.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $201.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

