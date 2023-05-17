Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,302,000 after acquiring an additional 839,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,329,000 after acquiring an additional 303,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,416,000 after acquiring an additional 621,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

