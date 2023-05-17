Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ORI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Old Republic International Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE ORI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
