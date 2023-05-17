Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,588,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,684,500 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Plains GP Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after buying an additional 1,916,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $21,491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

