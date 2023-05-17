Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 2.9 %

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.69. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $383,561,250,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $76,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

