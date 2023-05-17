Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Financial Contrast

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Plexus has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Plexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus 4.00% 15.24% 5.11% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plexus and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Plexus and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $4.27 billion 0.55 $138.24 million $6.05 14.15 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.58 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plexus and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 1 0 4 0 2.60 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Plexus presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.01%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,056.07%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Plexus.

Summary

Plexus beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The company was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

