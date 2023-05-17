POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE PKX opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

