Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,659 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $47,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.