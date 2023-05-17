Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Etsy stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

