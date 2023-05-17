Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,639 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $43,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.