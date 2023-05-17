Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 30,435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $248.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

