Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 63,454 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Seagen worth $45,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,521 shares of company stock worth $41,309,883 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $187.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.