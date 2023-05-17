Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $51,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

