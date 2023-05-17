Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $47,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA stock opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

