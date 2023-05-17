Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $43,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

