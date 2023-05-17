Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $48,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

CSL opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

