Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.16 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of FedEx worth $47,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

