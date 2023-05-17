Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.02 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 838,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $53,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AIG stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

