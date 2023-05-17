Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $50,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 491,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

