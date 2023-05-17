Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 118,657 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Visteon worth $47,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 98.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $94.71 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

