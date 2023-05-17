Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,769 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $51,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $335.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

