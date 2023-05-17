Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,952 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Toro worth $46,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Toro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

