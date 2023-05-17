Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $45,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

