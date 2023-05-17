Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $49,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after buying an additional 202,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Shares of PWR opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

