Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $43,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.