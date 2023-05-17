Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

