Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Albemarle worth $50,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

