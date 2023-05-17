Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,889 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hess worth $49,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.17. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

