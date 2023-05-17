Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,692 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $52,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $329.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.41. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

