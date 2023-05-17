Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,085 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $47,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

