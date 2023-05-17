Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,598 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enovis by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,631.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

