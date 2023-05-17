Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,836 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $43,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.