Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,061 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

