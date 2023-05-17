Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,705 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,705 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $52,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

