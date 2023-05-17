Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $44,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.