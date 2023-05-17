ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,054,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $9,219,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

