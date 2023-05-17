Prudential PLC Acquires 15,418 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KE by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

