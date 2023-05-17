Prudential PLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

