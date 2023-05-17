Prudential PLC Acquires 2,432 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 153,938 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.43.

MAA opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $156.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

