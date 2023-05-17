Prudential PLC Acquires 3,098 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

PHM stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

