Prudential PLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $1,965,319. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

