Prudential PLC Acquires 827 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,660,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $754.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.43. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $369.07 and a one year high of $762.73.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

