Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,740 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,559,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

